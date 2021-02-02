Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.27

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.27 and traded as high as $27.84. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 4,403 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $152.59 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.