Glatfelter (GLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $709.00 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.49. Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

