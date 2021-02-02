Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.64

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.64 and traded as high as $10.38. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 208,840 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $343.01 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

