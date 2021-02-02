Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GVDNY. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.45. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $89.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

