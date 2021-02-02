GHOSTPRISM Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $169.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002817 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00047868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00147086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00067137 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00258661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00037765 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,574,227 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

