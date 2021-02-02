Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 22,865,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 49,305,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

GEVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Gevo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

