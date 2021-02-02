German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $34.11 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

