Geneva Partners LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. Shopify makes up about 2.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Shopify by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $82.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,227.01. The stock had a trading volume of 88,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,858. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.26, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,044.29. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

