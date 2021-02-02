Geneva Partners LLC Takes $6.48 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,000. Starbucks makes up 3.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,601. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

