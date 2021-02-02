Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $640,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,347,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,853,000 after purchasing an additional 369,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.64. 2,207,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,202,518. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $217.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

