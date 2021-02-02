Geneva Partners LLC Invests $971,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,905 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after acquiring an additional 371,849 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,452,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,071,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 467,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.28. 112,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

