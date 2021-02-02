Geneva Partners LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,677 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,557 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,069 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 357,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627,525. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

