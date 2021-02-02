Geneva Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,014.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 421,255 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,409,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares during the period.

BHK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

