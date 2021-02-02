General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $147.67 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

