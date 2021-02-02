General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.73. 48,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,808. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.