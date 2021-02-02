Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gem Exchange And Trading token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges. Gem Exchange And Trading has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $380,529.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gem Exchange And Trading alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00149877 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00038908 BTC.

About Gem Exchange And Trading

Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,816,267 tokens. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com

Gem Exchange And Trading Token Trading

