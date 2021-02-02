GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Stock Price Up 5.8%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 462,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,020,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.33.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 512,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned 2.90% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

