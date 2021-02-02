Gatechain Token Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Gatechain Token token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00863945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00050830 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.48 or 0.04415203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Gatechain Token Token Profile

Gatechain Token (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 tokens. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

