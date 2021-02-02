GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLOP. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 108,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

