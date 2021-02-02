Gartner (IT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IT stock opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.86.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $89,976.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

