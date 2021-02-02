Garner Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 72,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 69,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,818. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.