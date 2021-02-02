Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,890 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $25,112,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 14,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

