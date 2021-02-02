Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Solar Capital worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLRC. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

SLRC stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.92 million, a P/E ratio of -146.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.