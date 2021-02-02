Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 130 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 251.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.03. 59,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

