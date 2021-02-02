Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.94. 12,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

