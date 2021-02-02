Garner Asset Management Corp Has $394,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $176.56. The company had a trading volume of 32,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,537. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

