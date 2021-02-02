Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. International Paper comprises about 2.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in International Paper by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 317,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after acquiring an additional 70,172 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NYSE IP traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,172. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

