Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Concho Resources by 18.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 223.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 265.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 245,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 178,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 92.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 249,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 32.8% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.70 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of CXO stock remained flat at $$65.60 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,158,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Concho Resources

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

