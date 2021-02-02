GAPS Hits Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GAPS has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $363.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,401.03 or 0.99964736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000239 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

