GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GAN. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $24.34 on Monday. GAN has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth $116,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in GAN during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in GAN by 46.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

