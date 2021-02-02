Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Shares Up 19.2%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s stock price was up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 1,670,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 791,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gamida Cell from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.03.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth about $160,000.

About Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

