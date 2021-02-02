GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $225.00

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $225.00, but opened at $158.49. GameStop shares last traded at $118.10, with a volume of 472,186 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GME. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Standpoint Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Get GameStop alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 810,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $17,188,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,014.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at $776,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in GameStop by 223.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.