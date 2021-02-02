GameCredits Price Tops $0.0565 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $237,467.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0565 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.04 or 0.00400631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000207 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,242,244 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

