Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLMD. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Sell-side analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

