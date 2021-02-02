Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 191,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 325,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) from C$0.66 to C$0.64 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.49 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiary, Galane Gold Mines Ltd., engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa.

