FY2023 EPS Estimates for Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Seiko Epson had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:SEKEY opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.