FY2022 EPS Estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FGETF opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Flight Centre Travel Group has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $9.54.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

