FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vornado Realty Trust Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 57,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.