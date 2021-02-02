FY2021 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Boosted by Oppenheimer

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.20. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

NYSE TEL opened at $124.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,988 shares of company stock worth $23,022,100. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 22.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

