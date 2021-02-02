FY2021 EPS Estimates for Simmons First National Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.