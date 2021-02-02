FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of GWB opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

