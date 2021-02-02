FY2020 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

NYSE PXD opened at $120.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $147.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after buying an additional 397,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $86,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

