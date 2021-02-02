FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will earn $51.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $51.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $15.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $119.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,893.07 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,775.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,642.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,916,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $3,628,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $5,361,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

