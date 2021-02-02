FY2020 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Issued By Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.46.

TSE MAG opened at C$28.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of -138.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$24.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.52. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 232.23 and a quick ratio of 231.37.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,447,410.40. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.45, for a total transaction of C$207,870.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,345,088.30. Insiders have sold 83,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,423 in the last three months.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

