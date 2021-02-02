FunFair Price Reaches $0.0375 on Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $245.30 million and approximately $86.58 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FunFair has traded 103.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.94 or 0.00845777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.42 or 0.04869507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014853 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

