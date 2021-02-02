Fundamentun LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 19.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 22,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 75.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 278.1% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

