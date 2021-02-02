FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 5.4%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 26,732,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 63,577,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 98,232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

