Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Acquired by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Frontline accounts for approximately 2.3% of Folketrygdfondet’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Folketrygdfondet owned approximately 4.97% of Frontline worth $61,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 23.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DNB Markets cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Frontline from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Danske downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.19 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89. Frontline Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $177.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.05 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

