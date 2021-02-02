Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.14

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and traded as low as $62.43. Frontier IP Group shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 35,605 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £33.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.35.

In other news, insider Michael Bourne sold 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88), for a total value of £99,160 ($129,553.17). Also, insider Andrew Richmond sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86), for a total value of £99,000 ($129,344.13).

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the commercialization and exploitation of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

