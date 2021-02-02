Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Shares Gap Down to $3,255.00

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3,255.00, but opened at $3,125.00. Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) shares last traded at $3,210.00, with a volume of 64,049 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 82.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,163.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,581.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) Company Profile (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.